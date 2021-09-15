If you’re not familiar with the magic workout machine that is Tonal, let this announcement of its new interactive feature be your overdue intro. The home gym marvel—which uses a digital weight management system as opposed to bulky steel weights to get you jacked— also boasts personalized strength training workouts managed through A.I. Able to bring forth 200 pounds of resistance, the machine uses its silicon brain and advanced software to “dynamically adjust the weights for each exercise in real-time for your most effective workout.”

Now though, the workout wizards have added in the must-have home gym feature of the pandemic—a live studio component—with its aptly named Tonal Live feature. Launching October 20, this new workout format will build on the existing personalized coaching experience with real-time classes adjusted specifically for each member, helping to bridge the gap between the social element of working out in a class with the solitude of a home gym.

Stand out features include a reworked Tonal Homescreen and mobile app that helps users find and schedule Live workouts, access to an on-demand library of former Live workouts, and the ability to check out the movements in a workout before you get started. There’s also a Social Zone where you can interact with other members and check out their PRs and milestones, and real-time coaching that includes pacing cues, form feedback, and encouragement from the coaches.

“Tonal has always been unique in the way that we’ve approached our workout content with adaptive weights, individualized pacing, and form feedback that are customized to our members in real-time,” says Aly Orady, founder and CEO of Tonal. “As our community has grown over the past few years, we’ve been encouraged by the organic social engagement, the craving for more interaction with our coaches, and the excitement that comes from reaching new milestones; Tonal Live will allow us to connect these elements through a studio experience while retaining the foundation of what differentiates our workouts: personalization, guidance, and feedback.”

To ramp up the new feature, Tonal has brought on four new coaches: Brendon, Nikki, Trace, and Woody. Once Tonal Live debuts in October, Live classes will be added to their on-demand library (24 hours later), which includes thousands of workouts ranging from strength training to HIIT, yoga to barre.

“The team has done a tremendous job of creating a product and content experience that is unparalleled in the market, especially with the launch of Tonal Live,” said Werner Brell, chief experience officer. “I’m excited to expand upon what’s already been built while creating a new vision of the many ways the Tonal product and content experience can excite new audiences and bring added value and increased motivation into our member’s lives.”

