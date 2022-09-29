Top 10 Delta-8 THC Gummies for Sleep, Anxiety, and Pain

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

If you love THC’s ability to help you relax, sleep better, and find relief from pain—but you could do without the anxiety and paranoia—say hello to Delta-8 THC.

Think of Delta-8 as the golden child of the family who can do no wrong: It offers a gentler state of euphoria that users say helps to relieve stress, pain, and anxiety, but without any of the unwanted side effects of regular THC.

Oh, and did we mention it’s federally legal? (Note: It has, however, been deemed illegal in 14 states.)

Here’s how it works: What we think of as typical THC is actually Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is nearly identical in its chemical structure, so it acts quite similar in the body and binds to the same receptors in the brain, namely the cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptor, which is what makes you feel high. The key difference: Delta 8 has a slightly weaker attachment to the CB1 receptor, and that means it has a weaker effect.

According to a 2022 study in the Journal of Cannabis Research, users say Delta 8 delivers relaxation, euphoria, and pain relief, but they also feel less paranoid and anxious than when they ingest Delta-9 THC.

Because Delta-8 is chemically THC, but legally hemp, it’s a great option for a natural way to sleep better, feel less anxious, and find more pain relief. But Delta-8 THC is even less regulated than CBD, which means buying it from a brand you trust is crucial. Lucky for you, we’ve got the 10 best Delta-8 THC gummies for sleep, anxiety, and pain, below.

Our Picks: 10 Delta-8 THC Gummies for Sleep, Anxiety, and Pain

1. Vida Optima

From California-based Vida Optima, Elev8™ Delta 8 Gummies have 10mg broad-spectrum delta-8 THC per gummy (30 gummies per bottle), alongside natural terpenes for a potent effect. These gummies will give you a strong lift, leaving you chill and happy.

The hemp is grown and processed in the U.S., and the formula is totally vegan and has been third-party lab tested.

Ingredients: Organic Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch (corn), Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Phytocannabinoid Hemp Extract, Natural and Artificial Flavors, and Natural and Artificial Colors Yellow #5, Red #40).

What customers say: Reviewers say these gummies are a “great way to relax” and “fast-acting.” One user notes that after consuming, their “anxiety is nicely subdued and nulled,” and describes the effects as a “slow-warming body melt” that takes the edge off.

Coupon: ELEVATE20 for 20% off

[$29.95; vidaoptimacbd.com]

Get it

2. Indacloud

Indacloud’s Delta 8 Gummies Variety Pack will deliver a powerful but calming high that lasts for 6 to 8 hours. Each of the 10 gummies in the bag boasts 50mg sativa Delta-8 THC distillate—so they’re strong. Indacloud explains the high as “heightened relaxation” without any mental fog or exhaustion.

And the brand stands so strong behind its best-selling delta-8 gummies that they’re actually sharing them—for free. As in, you don’t pay for the gummies (just the shipping). You can score this sample pack with its top three gummy flavors, and three 50mg gummies in each pack—a total of 150 mg for zero dollars.

Yes, these will get you high and yes, these are very good. The flavors include Watermelon Rush, Berry High, and Blue Razz.

What customers say: Customers say these edibles are perfectly sized, great tasting, and great quality. One reviewer said taking one and a half after dinner gets them “chilling and relaxing for the rest of the night.”

Coupon: FREEGUMMIES for free gummies; just pay for shipping

[ $24.99 FREE; indacloud.co]

Get it

3. Joy Organics

These Delta 9 THC Gummies are 5:1 CBD to Delta 9 THC, so they include the strong, powerful high of legal Delta 9, but are well balanced with all of CBD’s calming, pain-relieving properties. Together, this cocktail offers a lightly toasted feeling of enhanced relaxation and heightened headspace.

Joy Organics is a reliable brand we trust and was one of the first brands to launch USDA-Certified Organic CBD products. Its Delta 9 THC Gummies are third-party lab tested for purity and potency, and Joy Organics offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee on its products.

Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Purified Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Medium-Chain

Triglyceride Oil, Natural Flavors, Organic Flavors, Organic Colors, Organic Sunflower Lecithin.

What customers say: Reviewers say these gummies taste so good and are “far superior” to competitor products. Users report the Delta 9 THC Gummies are especially great for sleep and relaxation

[$31.96; joyorganics.com]

Get it

4. Delta Munchies Delta-8 THC Gummies

These sweet, third-party tested gummy bears are packed with potent, American-grown Delta 8. You can choose from three different strengths — 10mg, 20mg, or 30 mg per gummy. Packs come 15 per bag in and come in a mix of sour, grape, watermelon, and tropical punch.

Ingredients: Corn Syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin (derived from fruits), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, Titanium Dioxide (color), FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1.

What customers say: Reviewers say these gummies are tasty and get you sufficiently high, but most of all, help people “sleep like a baby” after trying everything else.

[$20; deltamunchies.com]

Get it

5. Tiny Dancer

Tiny Dancer Delta 8 Gummies are 25mg each (10 in a jar) of Delta-8 THC, which, at this price, is a steal. But don’t be fooled by that price tag: The Tiny Dancer still sources from small, local hemp farms in the U.S. to create high-quality formulas that deliver a mellow buzz and a reliable, calming high.

What customers say: Reviewers say these are “definitely the best tasting gummies” and they help with both pain and anxiety, delivering “just the right relaxing euphoric mood.”

[$9.99; thetinydancer.net]

Get it

6. Delta Remedys

Delta Remedys Delta-8 Ring Gummies offer euphoria in a tasty little sour ring. Each 30-pack has 10 apple, peach, and watermelon gummies each with 25mg Delta-8 THC per ring.

All products are third-party lab tested so you have more peace of mind on what you’re ingesting. Delta Remedys even stands by its product with a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Corn Starch, Beef Gelatin, Acidulant (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid), Artificial Flavor, Colors.

What customers say: Customers say it “really helps” with a wind down. One reviewer said these edibles “provide a nice, calm, and relaxing feeling” off one, and two deliver a nice high.

[$49.99; deltaremedys.com]

Get it

7. Delta XL

With 30 gummies at roughly 33mg each, these are definitely not the sour gummy bears of your childhood. DeltaXL’s Delta 8 Sour Gummy Bears pack a serious punch (don’t worry, you can always start with 1/4 of a gummy) and will have you relaxed ASAP.

[$49.99; deltaxl.com]

Get it

8. Sly Fox

Sly Fox believes in not only making high-quality CBD and Delta products, but also providing high-quality information and research on the topic to customers. Its Delta 8 Gummies, Vegan, Mixed Fruit, Pouch use extractions from top-notch, USA-grown, organic hemp strains. Each gummy contains 25mg Delta-8 THC (20 per contain) and is full of fruity flavors, like blue raspberry, watermelon, strawberry, and mango. Also, we love that they have access to the gummies’ lab results right on the product page.

[$9.99; slyfoxcbd.com]

Get it

9. Allitom

Allitom Delta-8 THC Vegan Gummies rock a whopping 50mg pure Delta-8 THC per gummy—one of the most potent Delta-8 gummies out there. (Note: Allitom recommends starting with 1/4 gummy and working your way up.) Even with that high of a dosage, you won’t taste any earthiness in these delicious Blue Raspberry and Fruit Punch flavors.

Allitom has a reputation for making high-quality and clean formulas, and its gummies are always vegan.

What customers say: Reviewers agree these gummies are “one of the stronger ones [they’ve] tried” yet still gives a “very mellow” and “buzz” feeling. One user said they “sleep so good” after taking one of these gummies.

[$49.99; allitom.com]

Get it

10. cbdMD Delta 9 Gummies

CbdMD is a quality brand that utilizes best practices for their CBD itself — including being USA-grown, US Hemp Authority certified, and independently lab tested — and stands behind their products with a 60 day, no-risk guarantee.

Its Delta 9 gummies are packed with the stronger, but still legal, THC. CbdMD offers two approaches: 10 mg per gummy or a microdose option of just 1mg THC. The latter is great if you just want a little kick of THC’s therapeutic value without feeling any buzz. Meanwhile their 10mg offering is high enough to deliver both the therapeutic feeling and head high, but still low enough to not alter your state of consciousness too much and keep you relaxed with 1:5 THC to CBD.

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts) [Naturally occurring phytocannabinoids] Corn Syrup, Water, Granulated Sugar, Natural Flavors, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Color, and Trisodium Citrate

What customers say: Customers say these gummies are helpful to relax after “dealing with the daily grind of life,” great for keeping both pain and anxiety under control, and generally “hands down the best D9 gummies on the market.”

[Starting at $20; cbdmd.com]

Get it

FAQs

1. What are the health benefits of taking Delta-8 THC gummies?

We have no clinical studies on Delta-8 THC. But we do know that its chemical structure—and therefore how it acts in your body—is nearly identical to THC, but with a weaker effect, so it’s possible Delta-8 THC has similar, but more mild, health benefits to THC. Meanwhile, a 2021 study in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research Journal, reports people use Delta-8 THC to treat anxiety, stress, depression or bipolar disorder, and chronic pain.

2. Do Delta-8 THC gummies have any side effects?

A 2022 survey of people who have used delta-8-THC reported that they did have some trouble concentrating, some difficulty with short-term memory, and an alerted sense of time—but these were much less powerful effects compared to regular marijuana, or delta-9-THC. What’s more, users felt a lot less of the negative side effects common with regular marijuana: 74% and 86% of people didn’t experience anxiety or paranoia, respectively.

3. How many Delta-8 THC gummies should I eat?

How many Delta-8 THC gummies you should take is totally different person to person, based largely on your tolerance and metabolism. Most brands run their gummies at 25mg Delta-8, which is a good starting point for most people. However, if you are concerned, start with one quarter or one half of the gummy and see how you feel. Give yourself an hour before you increase your dose.

4. Can you bring Delta-8 THC gummies on a plane?

Because Delta-8 THC is federally legal, you can travel on a plane with these gummies. However, Delta-8 has been made illegal in 11 states, so it’s illegal to bring the Delta 8 into Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

5. Will Delta-8 THC gummies show up on a drug test?

Yes. Delta 8 is a type of THC and chemically it’s nearly identical, so if you use this product you will fail a drug test.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!