Top 10 Testosterone Boosters for 2020





If the fountain of youth truly exists, there’s absolutely no doubt that it contains testosterone. Largely responsible for increased muscle growth and libido as well as body composition, testosterone plays a huge role in both physical and emotional health in men. But although with age comes wisdom, there also comes a price – test levels peak at as early as 18 years old, remaining relatively high up to a decade or two later when they begin to steadily drop.

And until fairly recently there was little to nothing a guy could do to combat this decline other than lifting as much as possible and praying to the gym gods that it made a difference. Fortunately over the years science has formulated a more concrete answer in the form of testosterone boosters: potent supplements that users report helps them regain the familiar feelings of increased test levels.

While many products have come and gone, DAA Max has stood the test of time by continuing its reign as the champion of test boosters for the 5th year in a row. It’s a product that stands out in all categories, with a formula that has been shown in studies to increase free testosterone levels after just 12 days of consistent use. DAA Max’s feedback over the years has shown that this product is not only potent in terms of elevating testosterone and boosting libido, and at its low price, it just can’t be beaten.

Sergeant Steel has been touted as the key to unlocking manpower as it’s arguably the strongest testosterone booster available today, combining 16 effectively dosed ingredients that support testosterone increases and estrogen reduction. Users have been reporting strong increases in libido, strength, sense of well being, muscle hardness, and improved recovery as its customer repurchase rate continues to climb. If you are looking for a no-holds barred test booster, look no further than Sergeant Steel.

Climbing up two spots from its 2018 ranking is Sustain Alpha, the only transdermal testosterone booster to hit the Top 10 and it’s here for good reason. Users have been reporting increased sense of well-being and improved libido just shortly after their first dose with muscular definition and strength improvements after just 2 weeks! The transdermal technology lets users to avoid the traditional route of digesting their supplements and instead allows for them to be absorbed through the skin and directly in the bloodstream. This innovative approach has been delivering, and for those looking to try something a bit different, Sustain Alpha is your go-to.

One of the few testosterone boosters on the market to feature Eurycoma Longifolia (Tongkat Ali), a patented ingredient that was developed at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for the treatment of sexual dysfunction and male fertility, Tongkat Ali supports increased sex drive through multiple pathways, including boosting one’s free testosterone levels. Viron is great as a standalone testosterone booster and a staple in many people’s post cycle after an anabolic cycle.

Apex Male climbs back into the top 10 with a formula that combines 10 different testosterone boosting ingredients and users certainly have been noticing the effects. Regular feedback includes increased muscle fullness, hardness, strength, and libido enhancement.

Alphamax XT’s testosterone boosting formula is so potent that they had to include an estrogen blocker in the formula. Users have reported that the product’s effects rival a hardcore pre-workout in terms of aggression and intensity. When the workout is done, users have also reported accelerated muscle recovery, fat loss, and increased muscle definition.

Falling from the #3 position is Test1fy. While its formula is unique and potent, there were slight formula changes in 2018 that caused a slight decrease in its customer repurchase rate. While some may prefer the previous formula, Test1fy still packs a tremendous punch when it comes to supporting testosterone and lean mass gains, and it has the unique effect of helping to increase hunger making it the perfect addition to anyone’s natural bulking stack. It is overall a well-rounded and potent formula, making it perfect for anyone from newbie to the seasoned veteran.

M-Test brings a simple but powerful formula to the table and its repurchase rate has grown, earning it a spot in this year’s Top 10. Multiple ingredients in the formula are hard to come by in other products, so if you are looking for a different approach to elevating your testosterone and libido, give M-Test a shot.

Testrol is pound for pound one of the most powerful test boosters today, packing 19 ingredients in bottle no bigger than your palm. While many have reported sense of well being and libido boost to be the most noticeable effects, being a great bang for your buck is a common theme amongst Testrol Gold ES users.

Testabol returns to the Top 10 after falling off for 2 years. It boasts being one of the strongest libido-boosting testosterone boosters on the market, with a formula that has been shown to increase testosterone levels by up to 347%, combined with yohimbe bark for a strong boost in the bedroom. Users have reported that effects are so powerful that they feel like a teenager once again.

This content is supplied and sponsored by StrongSupplements.com. This list was generated and created by Strong Supplement Shop. For more information, visit http://www.strongsupplements.com/

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!