The hemp market has changed a lot in the past few years, and the most exciting aspect has been the discovery of a large variety of THC cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, which offer legal ways to enjoy amazing effects. Now we know that delta 9 THC is just one of many forms of tetrahydrocannabinol, thanks to the discoveries and commercialization of cannabinoids like THC-P, THC-H, THC-B, THC-O, and more.

That being said, if you’re looking to mix legal THC products into your routine you might not know where to start with such a massive selection of products on today’s market. Binoid has you covered, with some of the most vetted and trusted THC products that you can get on the market. The best part, you can use our coupon code MENS25 for 25% off your order with fast and free shipping from Binoid.

Welcome to the Diverse and Fascinating World of THC Cannabinoids

THC, aka tetrahydrocannabinol, is a class of cannabinoids that have the unique ability to work on CB1 receptors in the brain that trigger a response. Each THC cannabinoid and THC products can produce a one-of-a-kind experience, with varying levels of potency and different effects (relaxation, enhanced mood, etc.).

Plus, THC cannabinoids can offer other potential benefits, which is something we know from the many studies that have been done over the last several decades. These potential benefits include:

Improved sleep

Increased appetite

Relief from nausea

Analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects

Improvement in neurological function

6 THC Products You Gotta Try!

Below we have 6 THC products from Binoid that offer everything you could ask for: effective feeling on your mood, quality assurance through third-party lab-testing, and a lack of additives/fillers/other ingredients that get in the way of a pure and gratifying hemp experience. Not to mention, all of the previously mentioned benefits for your daily life.

THC-H, aka tetrahydrocannabihexol, is the second most powerful cannabinoid after THC-P, promising an experience up to 30x as strong as that of regular Delta 9 THC. Known for its uplifting and relaxing nature, THC-H can be taken via vape, which delivers fast and potent effects. Binoid’s THC-H Vape Cartridge offers a 100% pure hemp formula, consisting of THC-H distillate and terpenes, in a phenomenal selection of rare strains.

The cartridge itself is 510-threaded, meaning that it can attach to any rechargeable vape pen with a 510-threaded connection that is made for using with vape carts. The Pyrex glass material makes the cartridge durable, and a ceramic coil improves the flavor and smoothness of each puff for a deeply satisfying vape experience.

Strain Choices:

Death Star: 75% indica-dominant hybrid with a sweet lemony flavor, known for its calming effects that can be ideal at nighttime.

Diamond OG: Another 75% indica-dominant hybrid that’s wonderful for balancing mood and soothing, with citrus and diesel flavor notes.

Birthday Cake: 50/50 hybrid with notes of vanilla cookies and cherries, known for its heavy sedating effects.

Sour Tsunami: A 50/50 hybrid that some people can use for physical relief, with a high CBD concentration.

5 Reasons to Try Binoid’s THC-H Vape Cartridge:

Second most potent cannabinoid in hemp

Fantastic choice of strains

Fast-acting, potent effects

510-threaded to be compatible with your favorite vape pen

Additive-free formula

If gummies are more your style, these THC-O gummies might be right up your alley. THC-O-Acetate is a synthesized cannabinoid that’s 3x as relaxation causing as delta 9 THC. In an edible form, benefits of a relaxed mood can last for up to 5-hours. Binoid’s THC-O gummies come in a nice selection of flavors including Blueberry Pie, Sour Cherry Lime and Pina Colada.

They boast a vegan formula and deliver 25mg of the cannabinoid to the body with each piece. They are fun, delicious, and potent with an experience that will provide happiness for hours. These are definitely recommended to try.

5 Reasons to Try Binoid’s THC-O Gummies:

3x potent as delta 9 THC

High milligram strength for maximum THC-O bliss

Up to 5 hours of effects

Good selection of flavors

Tetrahydrocannabutol, aka THC-B, is a newly discovered cannabinoid that’s significantly more potent than delta 9 THC (but not as potent as THC-P), and capable of offering a deeply soothing feeling that can produce a sense of ease and tranquility in the body and mind. Binoid’s THC-B Vape Cartridge provides you with freshly made THC-B distillate along with terpene extracts, in “holy grail” strain options. A little goes a long way, and you’ll be able to feel the effects in just minutes. Meanwhile, a ceramic cartridge keeps the flavor nice and rich, while ensuring that each draw is pleasantly smooth. The formula contains zero added ingredients – just the compounds of hemp that you love.

Strain Choices:

Cloud Nine: 70% indica-dominant hybrid with a citrusy flavor and a mellow enjoyment that can bring down stress.

Mountain Temple: An 85% sativa-dominant hybrid with sweet fruity notes and a giggly, euphoric and sociable happiness.

Juicy Fruit: A 55% sativa-dominant hybrid with powerful euphoric effects and a flavor profile of juicy pineapples and plums.

Caribbean Breeze: Fruity-tasting indica-dominant hybrid great for winding down at the end of the day or night.

5 Reasons to Try Binoid’s THC-B Vape Cartridge:

Deeply soothing effects

Potent THC experience

4 rare strains to choose from

Delicious terpene flavor

Fast-acting delivery method

Wax dabs are concentrates, made for dabbing (vaporizing at high temps with dabbing equipment). Being so concentrated, their potency is out of this world. Binoid’s Live Resin Wax Dabs use live resin, an extract made from fresh, flash-frozen flower rather than dry-cured, and this makes the potency even higher by preserving the compound-rich resinous trichomes that coat every flower bud.

These dabs are available in several cannabinoid options, each with its own exceptional strain. They also happen to yield some of the highest purity concentrations you’ll find on the hemp market, while containing absolutely no added ingredients.

Strain Choices:

Gelato Sorbet (THC-P): Fruity n’ creamy-tasting hybrid that offers a balanced and easygoing experience. One of the best wax dabs available online.

Mandarin Dreams (HHC-O): You’re “looking” 50/50 hybrid that enhances focus before offering a dreamy body relaxation, with sweet citrusy flavor notes.

Animal Cookies (Delta 8): 75% indica-dominant hybrid with a sweet and nutty cookie-like flavor, and a giggly, euphoric experience paired with powerful body effects.

Tropical Runtz (THC-O): Sativa-dominant hybrid with a sweet, fruity taste, and a sociable, giddy sense

5 Reasons to Try Binoid’s Live Resin Wax Dabs:

Powerful, flavorful live resin

The most potent way to enjoy THC

Zero added ingredients

Excellent strain variety

4 cannabinoids to choose from

THC-P, or tetrahydrocannabiphorol, is the most potent cannabinoid in hemp, being up to 33x as euphoric as delta 9 THC. Binoid’s THC-P Tincture lets you enjoy the cannabinoid on your terms, offering an oil formula consisting solely of tetrahydrocannabiphorol distillate and MCT oil, which comes in a dropper bottle. It’s easy to portion out to customize your dosage, and besides being used as a tincture, it can also be added to food. Each 30ml bottle contains 1000mg THC-P, and is made for an amazing experience.

5 Reasons to Try Binoid’s THC-P Tincture:

Versatile formula

Easy to dose

Effects for 4-6 hours

The most potent cannabinoid in hemp

Only 2 ingredients

Binoid’s Knockout Blend disposable is a maintenance-free disposable vape pen filled with 2 grams of their signature Knockout Blend vape oil, which brings together the strongest compounds in hemp THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P along with live resin flavors in 2 fantastic strains. The most potent product in their catalog, it offers an unforgettable and strikingly balanced experience that you’ll want to vape time and time again. As a disposable, the device arrives fully charged, assembled and filled with vape oil, making it ready to enjoy out of the box.

Strain Choices:

Fire OG: 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid made for nighttime use it seems, all thanks to its heavy mind & body effects, along with a pine and lemon flavor.

Ice Breaker: An indica-dominant hybrid with a mellow, relaxing experience that allows for some mellowing out time.

5 Reasons to Try Binoid’s Knockout Blend Live Resin Disposable Vape:

Flavorful, potent live resin

Convenient maintenance-free disposable device

3 sought-after cannabinoids in one

2 rare strains to choose from

User-friendly

Try These Awesome THC Products Today!

No matter what kind of experience you’re looking to achieve from hemp, Binoid has you covered. These amazing THC products all promise a bliss-inducing relaxation paired with only the finest quality standards out there, making them excellent choices as part of a daily THC routine.

Even better, they’re all completely compliant with the law, so you can treat yourself to intensely satisfying effects in a way that’s perfectly legal. All of the products above come with third-party lab reports to prove their quality, purity, and potency. So, if you’re ready to expand your understanding of THC, give these THC products a try at Binoid with 25% off with our MENS25.

