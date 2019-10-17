Brad Pitt: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

What He Did: Playing stuntman Cliff Booth required a number of fight scenes for Brad Pitt—including one against Mike Moh’s Bruce Lee character—and they were all done without the use of stunt doubles. To help prepare, Pitt worked with Hollywood stunt supervisor Zoë Bell and veteran fight coordinator Rob Alonzo, many times in a training space located by the movie’s production offices in Los Angeles.

The Workouts: Alonzo started Pitt off each day with a dynamic warmup he called “yoga for combat,” which included foundational martial arts positions combined with stretching. Alonso put a focus on Filipino martial arts since Pitt’s character was a former soldier who had experience with close-quarters combat. Pitt also did boxing training and traditional mitt work with Alonso.

What His Trainer Said: “I was impressed with his combos,” Alonso previously told us. “I knew that if Brad learned the principles of martial arts—like timing, spacial awareness, and range—he would be able to flow in the scenes much more naturally, like a real fighter would.”

How Brad Pitt Got Fight-Ready For ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ >>>