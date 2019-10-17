Brie Larson: ‘Captain Marvel’

What She Did: Larson teamed up with trainer Jason Walsh, who has previously worked with John Krasinski, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Jessica Biel, and Matt Damon. Walsh designed a nine-month program that included strength training, fight training, and weightlifting, helping Larson transform into someone who can push a 5,000-pound Jeep. Larson’s routine included squats, pullups, deadlifts, hip movements, and bilateral exercises, plus she had to prepare for stunt scenes.

What Her Trainer Says: “We got deep into heavy progression, doing two-a-days, four days a week, sometimes five days a week unless Brie was feeling destroyed,” Walsh previously told Men’s Journal. She did the work—nutrition, recovery, sleep—everything required of her. The whole process took nine months of training, and we focused in on a number of key moves, including hip thrusts, which was a staple of our workouts.”

Larson Says: “It was nine months of full-time training. I was completely transformed by the time the movie started,” Larson previously told us. “I was not into working out before. I was an introvert with asthma. And now? I’m still an introvert with asthma, but now I can deadlift 225 pounds, do judo throws, hip thrust 400 pounds, and knock out 10 pullups in a row.” Read more about Larson’s workout here.

