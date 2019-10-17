Henry Cavill: ‘The Witcher’

What He Did: To play the monster hunter Geralt in The Witcher, Cavill worked out for months to get ready with trainer Dave Rienzi, who has also worked with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Rienzi traveled with Cavill to Budapest during filming on the series, training with Cavill in between shooting days. Cavill posted some of his workouts from the gym during this time, writing that he learned in his training “it’s not the weight that matters, it’s the workout.”

What His Trainer Says: Rienzi posted on Instagram about Cavill: “Incredibly productive trip to Budapest to prep and train @HenryCavill for key scenes in the upcoming @Netflix series #TheWitcher. His choice to take things to the next level is no small task as he’s currently working a grueling shoot schedule working French hours (12+ hour days -no lunch breaks) plus an additional 2 hours for hair and make up prep. His 110% commitment is no joke.”

Cavill Says: In an interview about his training for The Witcher, Cavill said that he felt he was “in the best shape” of his life.

When Cavill was previously on the cover of Men’s Journal, he spoke about the training he did to play Superman: “There is no one Superman workout,” Cavill said. “There are lots of different kinds of workouts required for the Superman physique. It’s become a body-sculpting thing. You’re balancing the diet as much as you can, trying to keep the body proportionate.”

Watch the First Official Trailer With Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ Series on Netflix >>>