James McAvoy: ‘Glass’

What He Did: To get in shape to play The Beast, his superpowered alter-ego in Glass, McAvoy enlisted Swedish trainer Magnus Lygdback, who worked with Ben Affleck on Justice League. Lygdback created a program for McAvoy that started with 13-straight days of workouts before adding rest days. By the end of his training, McAvoy added nearly 20 pounds of muscle mass.

What His Trainer Said: “I am incredibly proud of the results. Not only is James an amazing actor on camera, but he is not afraid of working hard off of it as well,” Lygdback previously told Men’s Journal.

The Workout: Lygdback put together a workout for McAvoy that included a 5-minute speed portion on an assault bike before going into a chest and arms workout. That routine had seven moves, including incline pushups, chest flyes, biceps curls, skullcrushers, and a superset of three other moves. See McAvoy’s full detailed workout here.

