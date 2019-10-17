John Krasinski: ‘Jack Ryan’

What He Did: To go from Office worker Jim Halpert to spy/analyst Jack Ryan, John Krasinski teamed up with trainer Simon Waterson, who has worked with Daniel Craig on the James Bond films and many other Hollywood actors. A former British Royal Navy, Waterson used his military experience to help create an original program for Krasinski that included five days a week of physical conditioning and weekends of recovery work like yoga and physiotherapy. Once he was done training, Krasinski was able to bang out 400-pound deadlifts with ease.

What His Trainer Says: “I liked to look at our training and make sure that what was onscreen matched what would be born out of his routine and his job,” Waterson previously told Men’s Journal. “My belief is that aesthetic is solely a byproduct of good performance.”

The Workout: One of Waterson’s workout programs for Krasinski included a warmup with work on the treadmill and row machine before going into a 4-routine conditioning circuit. Waterson also put together a push/pull strength circuit and a finisher with stretching bands. Check out the detailed workout here.

