Keanu Reeves: ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

What He Did: As someone who already trains in martial arts, Reeves brushes up on his training for every John Wick film. Along with doing work on the gun range with Navy SEALs and rehearsing stunts with the crew from 87eleven Action Design, Reeves also teamed up with physical trainer and movement specialist Patrick Murphy. To get Reeves ready, Murphy designed programs with big circuits that have a large volume of reps and minimal rest.

What His Trainer Says: “Keanu is an animal,” Murphy previously told Men’s Journal. “I never have to convince him to do another rep. John Wick needs crazy endurance, a powerful core, and grip strength. I spent a lot of time dreaming up different combinations and pairings of exercises.”

The Workout: Murphy designed a 3-round shoulder circuit for Reeves that included reverse flys, external rotations, band presses, and pushups with alternating hand taps. Check out the detailed workout here.

