Kit Harington: ‘Game of Thrones’

What He Did: Playing Jon Snow and dealing with the wild world of Westeros took serious training, so Harington teamed up with celebrity trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Coleman, and Harington’s Thrones co-star Gwendoline Christie. Wong focused on strength-training workouts for Harington, helping him build his back, glutes, and legs, but also making sure his workouts could work as cardio. Some of those sessions included 45 minutes to an hour of lateral lunges, deadlifts, and upper body push and pull movements.

What His Trainer Says: “We were doing a lot of full-body movements, rather than the typical isolation exercises,” Wong previously told Men’s Journal. “Lots of cable routines that would allow his body a fuller range of movement, because he would have to take that sword around the head.”

The Workout: One of Wong’s go-to workouts for Harington included a three-move warmup with knee hugs and lunge stretches before going into a four-round, four-move dumbbell routine. Check out Harington’s routine in detail here.

Harington Says: “Once you put on that armor and get going, you’re sort of getting fit while doing it,” Harington told Men’s Journal. “I always felt fitter at the end of the show than I did coming into it. My worry now is that I always had that to come to get me in shape, now what jobs do I have to do that? I’ll have to pick them carefully [laughs].”

