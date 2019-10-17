Tom Holland: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

What He Did: Going into the Spider-Man sequel, Holland had lost weight for his previous role, so he worked with London-based trainer George Ashwell to bulk back up for the Marvel film. Ashwell started working with Holland about six weeks before shooting, meeting almost every day and working on a program that focused on a combination of big fundamental lifts and functional movements for mobility. Once filming started, Holland kept working: He trained in gyms that were built alongside the movie’s stunt rooms in London, Prague, and Venice.

What His Trainer Says: “I was excited to work with someone who was already such an athlete,” Ashwell previously told Men’s Journal. “The script that we were handed had a pretty big shirtless scene. So we wanted to make sure that he looked his very best for that.” The training team had a goal of Holland gaining 14 pounds of muscle without adding any body fat. “Tom smashed it,” Ashwell said. “The kid is a machine.”

The Workout: Dubbed his “Spider-Man Circuit,” Ashwell put together a four-exercise circuit that Holland would do for five rounds. The routine included deadlifts, incline press, dip bar leg raises, and weighted dips along with 30 seconds between each exercise. Check out the detailed workout here.

The Diet: Ashwell adjusted the way Holland was eating, making sure that each of his meals had at least two fist-sized portions of protein, two fists of carbs, and two fists of greens. Holland was eating half of that before they started training, and doubled it to help bulk up.

