Zachary Levi: ‘Shazam!’

What He Did: Levi started out working six days a week, and sometimes twice a day using “beyond-failure training” to get bulked up into heroic shape. Levi worked with trainer Grant Roberts at Granite Gym in Los Angeles and also put in time at SWAT Gym in Toronto while in production on the film. To help bulk up ahead of filming, Levi trained with Don Saladino, who has worked with actors like Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool and David Harbour on Hellboy. Levi’s favorite workout to do? Deadlifts. It works out your entire body in a very good way,” Levi said. “It makes you a whole lot stronger, and the motion of it, my mind-body connection is pretty good with it.”

What He Ate: Levi had a strict diet and ate between 3,000 to 4,000 calories per day. The breakdown included 35 percent protein, 55 percent fat, and 10 percent carbs, plus a tablespoon of fish oil for his dessert.

Levi Says: “[I was] basically just maintaining six days a week, weight training,” Levi previously told Men’s Journal. “I was eating 3,000 calories a day and trying to put on mass. Because I’ve [usually] hovered around a 200-pound dad bod. I’m stronger and healthier now than I’ve ever been in my life.”

COVER STORY: Ready for Takeoff: How Zachary Levi Went From Hollywood Outsider to Big-Screen Superhero >>>