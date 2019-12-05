Get This Top-rated Home Treadmill On Sale for $880 Off Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





While that viral Peloton commercial has been getting push-back lately for all kinds of perfectly valid reasons, price shouldn’t be one of them. Home gym items are a popular holiday gift every year, no matter how much they cost. So it’s even better when you can get them on sale. Right now, you can get the Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT treadmill for an astounding $880 off its regular price! This is a great deal on a home gym essential that’s just too good to pass up.

The Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Treadmill is normally priced at $2,499. It’s the top of the Studio Series line. And for the holidays, it’s on sale for just $1,799. That’s a savings of 28 percent, and a fine bargain.

But right now during the Horizon Fitness Cyber Sale, you can take an extra 10 percent off everything in your cart. That means another $180 off the 7.8AT treadmill. And that means you can get a top-of-the-line, $2,500 running treadmill designed for studio use for about 1,600 bucks.

That’s right. A gym-ready treadmill, with all the latest high-tech features, a powerful motor, and a rugged frame, that normally costs $2,499 is marked all the way down to the staggering sale price of $1,619. That’s a savings of $880—a total of 35 percent off. Wow!

The Best Home Treadmill? And It’s On Sale

The 7.8AT is one of the top-rated home treadmills you can buy. It features highly-responsive QuickDial controls and one-touch Interval Keys, to simplify speed and incline changes. That also helps you keep pace with workouts on Peloton, Studio.live, and other streaming fitness apps. It’s got a full-color 9.3-inch display with multiple options for phone and tablet placement. Plus integrated speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can stream on-demand workouts from almost any source.

The expansive 60-inch, three-zone cushioned deck provides ample room for hard sprints and HIIT workouts. And the rugged frame can handle the pounding of the hardest runs. The powerful, 4.0 CHP motor has 33 percent faster speed and incline changes than previous models, too. All of these add up to a fantastic treadmill that’s perfect for interval training. And did we mention the frame and motor have a lifetime warranty?

Best of all, unlike the Peloton lady, you don’t need a fully kitted-out home workout studio to enjoy the 7.8AT. The treadmill hydraulically folds up and slides away with one step.

Are you ready to turn your home into a workout and fitness studio? Pick up the Horizon Fitness 7.8AT Treadmill today during the Cyber Sale. You’ll save 10 percent off sitewide. And with this treadmill already marked down, that’s a fantastic deal on a holiday gift they’ll really appreciate.

Get It: Save 35% on the 7.8AT Treadmill ($1,619; was $2,499) at Horizon Fitness

