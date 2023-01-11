Track Your New Year Progress With This Withings Smart Scale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting into better shape in the New Year is a fantastic resolution for anybody that wants to take part. But eating better and working out isn’t the only thing that you need to do. You need to keep track of the progress so you can see what is working and what needs to be worked on more. Which is why you need the Withings Smart Scale in your life.

The Withings Smart Scale is a fantastic little item that is going to make quite the impact on your life. Gone are the days of a simple scale in the bathroom that just tells you your weight. Now, you can use modern-day tech to get your weight and many more stats. And they can be sent right to your phone for easy tracking.

Setting up the Withings Smart Scale to your phone is easy. Just download the Health Mate app and sync it up. From there, the results of your time standing on the scale will be beamed right on there. And from there, you will see your weight as well as other metrics like BMI, body fat, and water percentage amongst other stats.

With all those metrics in the palm of your hand, you can see exactly how your body is built and figure out the right ways to sculpt it. With this highly accurate scale, you will get incredibly detailed numbers to help you on your fitness journey. And with just 4 AAA batteries, you can get 18 months of use out of it before needing to switch over.

This incredibly well-made and durable Withings Smart Scale is a perfect addition to any home, whether you are looking to make a New You this New Year or not. So head on over to Best Buy right now and pick one of them up right now. Your journey will be so much easier with this in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Withings Smart Scale ($80; was $100) at Best Buy

