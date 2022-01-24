Track Yourself During a Workout With This Garmin Outdoor Watch

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With all the talk of making resolutions in the New Year to make one healthier, people tend to forget that they need to keep track of their progress. You just can’t hit the gym and assume things are going ok. There need to be some numbers one needs to look at when they work out. And you can get those numbers with the help of the Garmin Outdoor Watch from Amazon.

The Garmin Outdoor Watch is gonna be a great pickup for anyone looking to get into better shape. When you pick this up, you’ll be able to track your heart rate as well as your activity and your stress levels. That way you can see how your body is progressing. Hit a certain level and you can move up in the workout to reach a new plateau. All thanks to this incredibly durable watch.

When we say that this is durable, we mean it. This bad boy has been constructed to U.S. Military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. That means you can go as hard as you want when you workout throughout most weather conditions and your watch will be fine. All those numbers will be tracked, the time will be accurate, and you can get notifications from your phone with ease.

All of that and you can track your route during a run and figure out where you are with the GPS function and the built-in compass. So when you decide it is time to add the Garmin Outdoor Watch to your life, you will be making one of the smartest decisions of the year. It’s gonna help make the new you in the New Year so much easier. Be sure to pick one up while you still can.

