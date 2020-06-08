Trail Running Tips for Staying Hydrated in the Heat

Before the Run

Time it up. “When doing early-morning trail runs you are not going to be well-hydrated to start. It’s nearly impossible,” Griffin says. “So plan to drink fluids during the run or put a focus on rehydration when returning from the run.”

You do you. “There really is no foolproof formula for how much to drink prior to starting a run,” Griffin says. “It really depends on the athlete.”

Age and athletic ability come into play, but so does the specific workout—how long and hard you plan to run—and the weather conditions, temperature and vertical gain. Finding your personal hydration harmony takes some trial and error.

Enjoy a cup of Joe. Coffee and tea are not going to dehydrate you, so it’s OK to stick to that morning ritual prior to a trail run, according to Griffin. “Though I would still recommend getting in some plain water,” she cautions. Think about getting in at least two glasses of lemon water before that first cup of Joe.

