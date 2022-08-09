Transparent Labs Has The Best 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to get into better shape. Whether you’re looking to shed some pounds or put on some muscle, sculpting our bodies is always a worthwhile endeavor. But it’s not easy to do. There’s a reason why they call it working out. It’s a full-time job. You need to make more changes than just going to the gym.

Even cleaning up your diet and eating better isn’t the end of the matter. You need the proper nutrients, in proper amounts, to perform your best in the gym and feel your best outside the gym

And that’s why adding a protein shake to your post-workout routine can make a world of difference. There’s a reason why so many people at the gym have giant shaker bottles filled with protein powder.

But what’s the best protein powder? In our opinion, 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate from Transparent Labs takes home the gold.

100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is one of the best protein powders for several reasons. For one, it tastes great and has no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Second, it contains one of the highest protein by weight ratios on the market – a whopping 28 grams of protein per 32-gram scoop. (That’s a whole lot of whey protein packed into a serving.)

And third is that 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is super easy to digest and rapidly abosrbed, making it ideal to kickstart muscle recovery after a workout. It can also be added to just about any liquid or semi-solid foods for a tasty protein boost.

Since whey protein isolate is a complete protein source, it provides all the essential amino acids needed to stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Even better, Transparent Labs made sure to use whey protein isolate sourced exclusively from grass-fed cattle. The result is an ultra-clean protein powder that is sure to satisfy not only your muscles but also your tastebuds.

All of this is the reason why we say that Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is our pick for the best whey protein on the market. And to show you why we think it’s the best, we’ve listed out some of the other options on the market. Scroll on down and check it out for yourselves.