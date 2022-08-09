Transparent Labs Has The Best 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein GET IT!

AUTHENTIC ISO is a tasty, rapidly absorbed, and easily digestible protein powder made with non-GMO, grass-fed whey protein isolate–Mother Nature’s richest source of essential amino acids that maximize muscle protein synthesis. AUTHENTIC WHEY is produced through state-of-the-art filtration processes yielding native whey protein isolate that’s highly purified, low in fat, and contains minimal milk sugar (lactose). It’s a great alternative to our top-ranking Transparent Labs 100% grass-fed isolate, but doesn’t quite pack the same punch.

