Metabolic Nutrition Protizyme 100% Whey Protein Powder GET IT!

This one may taste pretty good and have a good amount of whey in it, it just doesn’t have the same clean ingredients as Transparent Labs. And the amount of whey per scoop is not as high. It’s close but in our opinion, it’s no cigar.

Get It: Pick up the Metabolic Nutrition Protizyme 100% Whey Protein Powder ($50)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!