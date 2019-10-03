Trying Intermittent Fasting? How Noom Can Help You Reach Your Goals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Getting into shape is a big priority for a lot of men these days. Being healthy has always been a big thing but there has been an increased focus on getting into great shape. Being healthy but also looking healthy. And why not? Getting into shape will make every part of life a lot easier. Energy will be boosted and social interactions will be a lot better. All aspects of life will be improved when the body improves.

But one of the biggest issues when it comes to getting healthy is that people have mental blocks. There are routines that people get into that really keep people back from reaching their potential. It’s quite annoying, but the most unhealthy way of living is the easiest way of living. And after a long day at work and things are kind of down, those unhealthy ways of living can really be relaxing.

One of the first things people need to do when it comes to getting in shape is to break those mental blocks that keep people back. It’s almost like trying to kick an addiction. Once the mental aspect is bested, then the physical aspect can be tackled. If the mind isn’t in the right spot, then there is almost no chance that the body is going to follow. So how does one go about getting into the right frame of mind to finally make the moves needed to get healthy? The best way right now is to get Noom.

What is Noom? Well, the simplest descriptor is that it is a support group for those looking to get into shape. But getting in-depth, Noom is an app that will give people all the tools that they need to get into shape. The biggest aspect of Noom and how Noom is so successful is that they are a group that understands how these mental blocks need to be beaten before getting into shape. From the trainers that will give each user an exercise routine and are available to answer questions whenever, to the message boards when users can give each other support to keep things up.

Using Noom is really one of the easiest things in the world. Just sign up and answer a bunch of highly specific questions that will allow Noom to formulate the perfect plan for the user. From there, sign up for the app and get access to all the perks within. The access to the trainers and other users. Access to all sorts of exercise routines.

Dieting is obviously going to be a big part of any fitness routine. Can’t expect to see changes if the diet is still going to be comprised of pizza and double-decker burgers, unless there is a Michael Phelps-level of exercise routine in the cards. Now for some, portion control is going to be a big part of most people’s changes. But for some, a big change that can yield big results is to fast at intermittent intervals.

Why use intermittent fasting? Going hungry for a little bit at a time sounds almost a little counterproductive. If the body needs food, best to give it right? For some that can work. Bodybuilders need to eat all the time. But unless Dwayne Johnson has the body type that is being targeted, that meal plan will not work. Going on a fast will kickstart the metabolism. Getting the metabolism going will get the body to burn fat quicker than normal. Because a big issue most people face as they get older is the slowing down of the metabolism. So fasting in this way is a great little cheat to jump the engine a bit. What’s great is that it helps save some money as there are only meals twice a day instead of 2 or 3. And when those meals arrive, they don’t have to be a massive change. Be sure to use portion control, but anything can be ingested without too much worry.

Not everybody is going to need the same things though. With Noom, the right process for everyone is within arms reach. Just sign up now to get a two-week trial and get access to all these things that will help out greatly. Because as Noom is well aware, the mental blocks will be the biggest hurdle one has to get through to get on the path one wants. Find out if intermittent fasting will be the path for you or if there are other diet plans in store.

Get It: Start your free 2-week trial of Noom today!

