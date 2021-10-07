Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We may be a week into October already, but that doesn’t mean we should be done with picking up new clothes for the new season. It’s a never-ending process, getting the gear we need that’ll keep us warm in the Fall breeze. And if you’re the type that likes to work out, you need to get the kind of clothing that can handle the rigours of a workout while handling the rigours of said workouts. This means you need to head on over to Under Armour.

Under Armour is one of the best brands in the world for anyone looking to get the kind of clothing anyone needs to work out in. Not just because the clothing found within are incredibly durable and comfortable, making it easier for you to get those exercises in. But it’s also because they look pretty damn good too. This means you don’t have to just wear them at the gym.

The clothes at Under Armour are so stylish, you can easily wear them out to the bar and so durable, you can wash them hundreds of times. Hang out around the house, run some chores, whatever it is that you need to do in the day. And even better than the versatility and durability of these clothes from Under Armour is the pricing. Because right now, you can save some pretty big bucks when you head on over there right now.

One of the best aspects of the Under Armour site is the outlet section. It’s where you can go to get some items that are on their way out for a discount. So you save some dough while getting the kinda gear you need to work out in this Fall. But the deals are better than ever.

Right now and for five days only, from October 7th to October 11th 2021, you can get an extra 30% off outlet pricing with code OCT30 at Under Armour — Including the first thing we’re adding to our carts: The UA Seamless Wave Short Sleeve shirt that keeps you cool, accentuates your muscles, and pretty literally feels like you’re wearing nothing (originally $40, use code OCT30 to grab it for only $26).

That’s right. When you head on over to the outlet section and use the discount code OCT30, you will get an extra 30% off these wonderful pieces of workout gear. Since Under Armour is at the top of the food chain, these prices are going to be hard to beat. And even if you feel like the prices might be too much for you to roll with right now, you are in luck with the Klarna system enabled on the UA site.

What is the Klarna system? Well, it’s a payment system that allows you to break down the cost of each order into 4 separate bills. So instead of paying $100 up front, you can make 4 payments of $25 over time. Which makes it a lot easier for you to get the kinda gear you need now that the weather is getting chillier out there. It’s always easy to justify picking up UA gear, but these prices and this payment setup makes it even easier to justify.

Under Armour outlet pieces are discounted 40% off already, with the discount code OCT30 allowing you to take an additional 30% off, all the while you’re able to pay off your bill in 4 separate payments instead of 1 big one. All of that sounds too good to pass up in our minds. So if you are in need of some clothing you can use to work out or hang out in, then you need to take part in this pricing bonanza before it ends on October 11th. You won’t regret it.

