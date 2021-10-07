UA Tech™ Mesh Shorts GET IT!

A chill maybe in the air, but a hard workout will still get the blood pumping and the sweat flowing. So keep yourself from being too over-encumbered in material while you workout with these workout shorts. These will last forever with a waistband that won’t stretch itself thin. Hard to pass these up.

Get It: Pick up the UA Tech™ Mesh Shorts ($19 with discount code OCT30; was $30) and pay with Klarna at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!