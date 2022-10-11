This article was published in partnership with cbdMD

Like most people, you probably want to know what you’re getting into before you put something new in your body—and CBD is no different. So when it comes to the various claims CBD companies make versus the numbers they write on their bottles, you should know exactly what that number means in terms of benefits for you.

Plus, it can help you sort out the great products that will actually deliver from the ones that are just making empty promises.

Why CBD Dosage Matters

The “CBD dosage” written on a product label is typically one of those things people just accept without really knowing what it means—but you should. Because that little number will tell you what kinds of benefits you can expect from your CBD oil tinctures, gummies, or softgels.

Whether you’re using CBD for stress, to help you fall asleep at night, or to give your muscle recovery an extra boost, you should know what it is you’re putting in your body.

The terms “CBD dosage” and “CBD strength” are sometimes used synonymously, but they refer to slightly different things. The CBD strength is the amount of CBD in a given amount of product, whether a whole bottle or one drop, whereas the CBD dosage is the amount of CBD that you take at one time. But they are related in that the higher the strength of the product, the higher a dosage you’ll get per serving.

Not only that, but it’s important to consider the CBD formula behind the product. Because broad spectrum CBD and full spectrum CBD are on two different levels. The addition of a small measure of THC automatically bumps up the strength and potency of full spectrum CBD products, even if their CBD content is otherwise identical.