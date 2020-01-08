Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Some people love to work out. They relish stinky gyms, sweating through their clothes, and all those reps. All those thousands and thousands of reps. We’re not one of those people. If you, too, are tired of workout drudgery, you’ve got to try Aaptiv. It’s the number-one audio fitness app, and right now you can try it for free.

Make workout boredom a thing of the past! Aaptiv lets you access thousands of workouts for whatever gets you moving, and it’s adding new ones all the time—about 30 new fitness routines every week. If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get in shape, Aaptiv can help you unleash that “new you” in about 30 days.

Mobile fitness apps are great—but so is working out to your favorite music. It can be a chore for some mobile devices to stream both simultaneously. Many people have to choose one or the other. And staring at a screen while you’re trying to work out can be a distraction.

Aaptiv is different because it combines curated workouts with personalized playlists of today’s hottest music. And it’s all audio; no need to keep your eye on your device. You get to groove to the tunes you want while getting the motivation and encouragement you need form a trainer.

The result? A new you by around Valentine’s Day. Give it a shot today!

All it takes is three easy steps to get started with Aaptiv. (Four, if you count downloading the app.) First, enter your goals and the type of workouts you prefer: running, cardio, yoga, etc. Then, choose a workout based on duration, trainer, music, and more. Remember, there are thousands to choose from, so no matter what you’re into, you’re bound to find one that’s right up your alley. Then, put on your headphones and go!

Aaptiv lets you work at your own pace and on your own time, while the workouts are tailored to the music that accompanies them. And it’s always today’s hottest hits, no matter the genre.

You can choose Aaptiv workouts randomly. But by far the faster, more effective way to see results is to select one of the tailored Aaaptiv fitness programs. There are multi-week plans for weight loss, race training, flexibility, and more. Expert trainers guide you through every workout, giving you techniques, tips, and encouragement for real results at any level.

Everyone deserves personalized fitness instruction, not just the few who can afford a personal trainer. Aaptiv certified trainers specialize in the following categories:

Running & Walking

Strength Training

Indoor Cycling

Treadmill

Elliptical

Stair Climber

Stretching

Yoga

Meditation

As you can see, there’s something for everyone.

Ready for a new you by Valentine’s Day? It’s not easy. you’ve got to stay focused and committed—and usually, that’s the hardest part. Aaptiv helps hundreds of thousands of people just like you feel the joy of moving their bodies, the satisfaction of completing a workout, the thrill of beating a personal best, and the health benefits of fitness.

