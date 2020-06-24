Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a long day of work, all you want to do is unwind. But sometimes it can really be hard to unwind. Your body is just not feeling it and is sore all over. The joints and muscles are just revolting. No matter what you do, and you can do a lot, it just isn’t working.

When something comes along that can really help you out, you need to jump at it. Don’t sit around twiddling your thumbs. You need to pick it up as soon as you can to relieve those pains and make the days go by a little smoother.

Luckily for those of you out there dealing with such pain, there is a product out there that can help you. And that product comes to you straight from KULCBD. That product is the Muscle & Joint Body Cream.

KULCBD is one of the leading brands out there that is creating skin care products that are infused with CBD. CBD is an amazing additive to these sorts of products because it has replenishing properties. Not only that, but it helps to relax you as well.

CBD isn’t the only ingredient here that is going to help add a relaxing sensation to your body. This Muscle & Joint Body Cream is also made with Arnica Montana Flower Extract. This gets into your bloodstream and helps to calm your body.

Get It: Pick up the Muscle & Joint Body Cream ($75; was $95) at KULCBD. Use code KUL30OFF to get 30% bringing your total savings to 40% off!

More than just a simple sense of relaxation, the Muscle & Joint Body Cream will help to actively relieve the pain in your muscles and joints. There are a ton of ingredients in here that will help aid in that process.

For one, there is Capsicum Frutescens Oleoresin. This can be found in red chili peppers. With this, the Muscle & Joint Body Cream delivers an instantaneous hot sensation to the body. That helps to create an instant yet temporary relief to the joint and muscle pains you are feeling.

Also inside the Muscle & Joint Body Cream is menthol. That adds a cooling sensation to the cream, which aids in the healing process. Much like icy hot, going from hot to cold can help get into the muscles and joints to disperse the pain.

Eugenia Caryophyllus Flower Oil can also be found in the Muscle & Joint Body Cream. This oil helps to restore and comfort your muscles and joints, leading you to feel relief wash over you.

Adding a tingling sensation to the Muscle & Joint Body Cream is Melaleuca Alternifolia Oil. That sensation, in tandem with Mentha Piperita Oil, helps to add a fresh and cooling sensation to your body to make the healing process come a lot quicker.

But that isn’t all the Muscle & Joint Body Cream can do. Not only will you feel a ton of relief in your body when you apply this to those pained areas, but you will also see a replenishment of the skin that you apply it to.

The CBD found in the Muscle & Joint Body Cream doesn’t just add relief to the body, but it also replenishes the skin. Your skin will look and feel a lot smoother thanks to the healing properties of CBD.

Your skin will see an improvement thanks to the Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil found in the Muscle & Joint Body Cream. With this oil, your skin will get a protective layer over it to help aid in the hydration process. When your skin is hydrated, it ends up looking and feeling a lot better.

Also found in this Muscle & Joint Body Cream is Butyrospermum Parkii Oil. Thanks to the sterols and antioxidants found in this oil, your skin will end up softer, smoother, and a lot more supple with a healthy glow to it.

Using the Muscle & Joint Body Cream from KULCBD is easy as can be. There’s nothing to it. Just scoop out some cream and apply it to the parts of your body that need it. Rub it in until it looks like it has disappeared completely.

Another thing that makes the Muscle & Joint Body Cream so great is how much you get of it. There are other CBD infused creams out there that purport to do the same things that this does. But they only contain half the CBD and half the cream that this one does.

With all that CBD infused Muscle & Joint Body Cream, you would expect this thing to cost a ton of money. But alas, it doesn’t. Right now, you can save 21% off on a container of cream that should last you for a good long while. 4 fl oz of this cream can go a long way.

With the summer here and the world still a stressful mess, you will want to pick up a container of this Muscle & Joint Body Cream. It will help you unwind after a long day of nonsense while giving your skin a healthy glow. At this price, how can you say no to that?

