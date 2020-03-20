With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to sweep across the globe, everyday life has come to a grinding halt. Restaurants and bars are shuttering, stock markets are tumbling, and #socialdistancing is trending. While it can be hard to accept this new reality, you may find solace in the simple fact that we are all in this fight together––and celebrities are no exception.

Last week, the world was shocked to learn that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus. Over the course of the past week, several other high-profile celebrities and professional athletes have also confirmed positive tests for the virus.

To get the latest update of who has it and how their recovery is progressing, here are the latest updates we found on their social media channels.

ACTORS AND ACTRESSES



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Kristofer Hivju

Daniel Dae Kim

Olga Kurylenko

Indira Varma

Idris Elba

PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES



Rudy Gobert: Utah Jazz, NBA

Donovan Mitchell: Utah Jazz, NBA



Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics, NBA



Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea FC, Premier League



Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Kevin Durant: Brooklyn Nets, NBA



Sean Payton: New Orleans Saints Head Coach, NFL



