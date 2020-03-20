With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to sweep across the globe, everyday life has come to a grinding halt. Restaurants and bars are shuttering, stock markets are tumbling, and #socialdistancing is trending. While it can be hard to accept this new reality, you may find solace in the simple fact that we are all in this fight together––and celebrities are no exception.
Last week, the world was shocked to learn that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus. Over the course of the past week, several other high-profile celebrities and professional athletes have also confirmed positive tests for the virus.
To get the latest update of who has it and how their recovery is progressing, here are the latest updates we found on their social media channels.
ACTORS AND ACTRESSES
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
Kristofer Hivju
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Daniel Dae Kim
Olga Kurylenko
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E – is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C – goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) – anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc – helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус
Indira Varma
So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.❤️💜❤️
Idris Elba
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020
PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES
Rudy Gobert: Utah Jazz, NBA
Donovan Mitchell: Utah Jazz, NBA
I’m staying at home for my mom @nicole3mitch and my sister @jordannmitchell_ lets all try our best to stop the spread of the Coronavirus together!! Share your #IStayHomeFor photo and tag who you nominate for the #IStayHomeFor challenge!!! ❤️ @rolls_royce00 @epaschall @cp3 @dwyanewade @jordanclarksons @jaytatum0
Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics, NBA
Young people listen up… quit hangin out in groups and being selfish. This is no joke. I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP! I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea FC, Premier League
Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020
Kevin Durant: Brooklyn Nets, NBA
Kevin Durant is one of the four Nets players to test positive for coronavirus, per The Athletic
Sean Payton: New Orleans Saints Head Coach, NFL
BREAKING: Sean Payton has tested positive for coronavirus, @adamschefter reports.
