Upgrade From Chapstick — The Best Way To Keep Your Lips Hydrated

Now that the temperature is dropping, there is a new concern coming up for all men. No matter what walk of life a man comes from, the temperature dropping is going to make chapped lips a real problem. There is no way around it.

The cold is going to do a number on the lips. Even if the season of Autumn is going to bring a good amount of rain, the air is going to be drier than it tends to be in the summer. Same when the winter comes around. Dryness is going to dominate the world and the lips of everyone is going to suffer.

There’s plenty of ways to try and combat chapped lips. Most folks tend to go for Chapstick as a way to fight chapped lips. But Chapstick doesn’t work as well as anybody would wish. Using a humidifier could help but isn’t really feasible once leaving the house. Drinking water is great but it isn’t really fast-acting.

One of the easiest ways to help fight off the horrible irritating phenomenon that is cracked lips is to get a great lip balm. Something much better than the easily disposable chapstick. A lip balm that may be a little more money than chapstick but is really worth it. Over at Saks Fifth Avenue, there is a lip balm that will get the job done in a great way. That lip balm is there Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm.

What really sets the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm apart from the rest of the pack is how effective it is. Using it is going to really give a beating to those chapped lips. In no time, relief will appear and the lips will feel better than they did even before they got too dry for comfort.

No man wants to put anything on their lips that shine and makes it look like they are sweaty or greasy. That isn’t a look most men want to deal with. This Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm is not going to leave any shine. For this lip balm to revitalize the lips by adding moisture to them and to smooth them out without leaving any trace is great.

Curing a man of cracked lips is great but is not the only thing that the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm does that makes it vital for any man to own. It doesn’t just fix the problem. This lip balm actually protects from further issues. Wearing it just out and about will make sure this pain doesn’t pop up again.

Seriously, it can be hard to really convey how annoying it is to have chapped lips. Even if it’s just a mild cracking, just being out and about can cause pain. Wind blowing on them is no fun. Then the worse the chapping gets the more annoying it can. So with this Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm, chapped lips stand no chance. On the go or in the home, this is the best way to really keep the lips strong.

Get It: Pick up the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm ($9) at Saks Fifth Avenue.

