Use Our Exclusive Discount Code to Save on Cardio Machines at Horizon Fitness

An elliptical is a good machine to help get the blood pumping and this one has got some great craft. This elliptical is so good that it is the best-selling and most awarded elliptical in the Horizon Fitness store. That should tell you all you need to know about how effective this is.

Get It: Pick up the EX-59 Elliptical ($474 with discount code MJSUMMER5; was $999) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!