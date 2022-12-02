Use These Nutrition Tips to Get in Shape Without A Celebrity Trainer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We all want to be in the best shape possible. Who wouldn’t want to look like the celebrities adorning all our screens? But it isn’t easy to get into that kind of shape without their kinda resources. Things like personal chefs and personal trainers and nutritionists taking care of their every needs.

Most of us can’t have all of that in our lives. But you don’t have to. Personal trainer and nutritionist Daniel Stransky feels like you can feel comfortable in your skin without all that high-end help. As he says, “Even though celebrities do have access to some resources that we don’t, the truth is that there are some simple things you can do with your personal nutrition to achieve ‘Celebrity Transformation’ – level results without the celebrity trainer, private chef, exclusive gym membership or even top-notch plastic surgeon.”

Check out the 5 tips he has laid out to help you get into the kinda shape you want below:

1. Eat More Protein

You don’t want to lose muscle as you lose weight. That’s one of the reasons why you need to eat more protein. But protein is also the most satiating macronutrient, so you won’t be hungry too soon after eating. By eating more protein, you don’t drastically reduce your caloric intake while keeping yourself fuller for longer while keeping your muscle mass from decreasing.

2. Reduce Alcohol Intake

It should come as no surprise to know that alcohol is not good for the body. But what you may not know is that ingesting alcohol means your body is gonna prioritize the metabolization of alcohol over the other nutrients you have ingested that day. By doing that, it is more likely those nutrients will be stored as fat. Not the best for losing weight.

3. Schedule Your Meals

Scheduling your meals will help keep you from snacking. It adds a routine to your life that’ll help you not overeat. If you don’t know when you’re gonna eat next, you tend to overeat. This way, all of that goes out the window. Predictability helps out in a big way when it comes to losing weight.

4. Learn To Read Nutritional Facts

If you can learn to read nutritional facts, you will have a much easier time burning more calories during the day than you ingest. Everyone has a different nutritional puzzle, so being able to put it together to help yourself lose weight is ideal. Track your calories, track your weight loss.

5. Don’t Cut Calories Too Drastically

People tend to overdo it when they try to lose weight. They try to cut too many calories at once. But that isn’t good in the long haul. It messes up the metabolism and can end up in the weight that is lost coming back due to swinging back in the opposite direction on the pendulum.

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022