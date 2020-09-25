Use This Ab Roller Kit To Increase Upper Body Strength

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in time, you should still be working out from home. No matter that gyms are opening up, it’s still not safe out there. Even if you’ve built up a nice little home gym, you could still add more to it. Especially if it’s a compact and convenient item like the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit.

Right now, you can pick up the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit on sale at Amazon. Even if it wasn’t on sale it would be a great purchase for any man looking to get/stay in shape. That is because it can help you to work out more of your body than just your abs.

When you pick up the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit, you will obviously get an ab wheel. It’s a very durable item that will let you do plenty of workouts that target your abs. You’ll get a cut-up core in no time with this. But that isn’t all you’ll get with this purchase.

You will also get two resistance bands, a knee pad, and push up handle grips with the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit. Having these items in your home will give you a greater variety of workouts to do, targeting more of your body than just the abs. Arms and backs of those using this will get nicely ripped.

For those of you out there that may not feel like this is as good as it sounds, we understand where you are coming from. But the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit has a customer review rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from a base of over 2,900 reviews. That’s a lot of people that are praising the efficiency of this item.

Adding the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit to your home is no problem at all. It’s small and compact and highly durable, so you can work out with it as hard as you want without it breaking. And when you’re done, you can just put it away in some corner out of the way. So pick it up now while it’s still on sale.

Get It: Pick up the EnterSports 6-in-1 Ab Roller Kit ($30; was $40) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!