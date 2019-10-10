Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to speed athletic recovery, maximize workouts, and get ripped, faster? Check out Vega. Right now take 30 percent off all Vega plant-based protein and nutrition when you enter the code 30VEGAPS2019 at checkout. That’s an amazing deal on science-proven protein, supplements, and nutrition.

Vega was founded by a triathlete who found he could get better nutrition—and faster recovery—when he consumed plant-based foods, proteins, and supplements. But Brendan Brazier had trouble finding real plant-based nutrition. So years ago he started Vega, which has grown to include specialized sports nutrition, protein bars, shakes, and much more.

If you’re an athlete who pushes himself to the max on a regular basis, you know how hard it is to get back in the game day after day. Vega proteins are designed by and for athletes. They give you the supplements and nutrition you need so your body heals itself faster, naturally.

Get Off The Couch, Onto The Podium

In addition to coming back faster, you’ll gain the competitive edge you need to win. If you try and try, but you just can’t get over the hump and onto the podium, Vega might be just what you need. Recovering faster lets you work harder, which builds more muscle and increases your stamina. In the hard-fought world of triathlons and weightlifting, Vega proteins have helped thousands get over the hump.

If you play team sports or fight MMA, Vega is the edge you need to come out on top. It’s all vegan-certified, non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, and contains zero artificial flavors and preservatives. That’s everything you need, and nothing you don’t.

It means tart cherry to assist recovery. It means Earthbound Farms greens, multi-source plant-based protein, spinach, kale, fruits, and vegetables. Vega means products that are good for the body, feed the mind, and respect the planet.

That’s right: Vega is committed to the environment, too. That means reduced waste from its products, reduced emissions on the road, and a reduced footprint in the office and at home. It also means exacting standards for soil health and ecological land management; fairness for farmers, workers, and animals; and responsible farming practices that protect the land and the communities that support it.

So get over to Vega today and get back into the game, faster. Be sure to use the code 30VEGAPS2019 to take 30 percent off your order. And sign up for the Vega newsletter to receive special offers, articles, and recipes. Your signing up qualifies you to take 20 percent off your order. So not only is Vega doing your body good, it’s doing your wallet pretty darned good, too.

Here are some of our picks from the amazing and effective Vega proteins and other plant-based products.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers