Best for Pure Protein GET IT!

Vega Clean Protein

Build and repair muscle with this extra-large 3lb. tub of complete, plant-based protein blend made from pea, hemp, alfalfa, and pumpkin seed proteins. Each servings contains 25g protein, 4g BCAAs, and only 130 calories. Of course, no sugar is added. Available in chocolate or vanilla.

Get It: Save 30% on Clean Protein ($49; was $70) at Vega