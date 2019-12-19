In the U.S., one in four deaths is due to heart disease. It’s been the leading cause of death in America for five years, which has doctors on the lookout for interventions that will help. And it seems that a new drug is poised to make a big difference: Vascepa.

Vascepa uses a compound that’s a derivative of fish oil to help lower triglyceride levels and reduce the risk of heart attack. And a new study sponsored by Amarin (the company that developed the drug) and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that, for people who are susceptible to a cardiac event—such as heart attack or stroke—Vascepa plus a statin may reduce that risk between 25 and 35 percent.

As far as side effects, Vascepa is similar to a statin—a common drug for high cholesterol—meaning it’s generally safe. (Unless you’re allergic to fish or shellfish, in which case you should ask your doctor.) Vascepa is already on the market and has received FDA approval. The drug has been shown to lower the frequency of cardiovascular events in patients, and it can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart issues.

