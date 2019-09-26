A Very Rare Sale at Saxx Underwear





It all started with a fishing trip—and a catcher’s mitt.

For the first time in decades, a revolution is sweeping the world of mens’ underwear. Thanks to its patented Ballpark Pouch, which keeps your package from rubbing against your thighs, Saxx have become one of the hottest new products on the mens’ underwear industry since John Varvatos brought boxer-briefs to Calvin Klein in the early 90s.

Back in 2006, former ballplayer Trent Kitsch was on a fishing expedition in the South China Sea. After spending three days in a cold, clammy, inflatable ocean suit (the same orange ones the fishermen wear in “Deadliest Catch”) he knew there had to be a better way to keep his package from chafing.

The Birth of the Ballpark Pouch

A former baseball player, Trent imagined a design similar to a catcher’s mitt turned sideways, to keep his boys from chafing against his inner thigh. After the trip, he worked with a seamstress and designer to create a paneled fabric hammock that separated his balls from his legs. Fourteen prototypes later, the Ballpark Pouch and Saxx Underwear were ready to get into the game.

Today, Saxx are among the industry leaders, and not just in sales. Saxx allow you to move freely without restriction—and without painful chafing. From boxers to briefs, Saxx have changed the game 100 percent.

Saxx introduced the patented Ballpark Pouch to grateful men everywhere. But the company may be responsible for the flat-seam craze so prevalent— and intrinsic—in today’s athleisure and compression gear.

If you’ve always wanted to try Saxx—or are just ready for a completely new underwear experience—this is your chance to see what all the guys are going nuts about. Right now Saxx is having a very rare sale. Slip into the most comfortable underwear you’ve ever worn at savings up to 30 percent.

You can buy Saxx a la carte, or in bundles of two- and three-packs. The designs and colors range from fun and flashy to simple and straightforward. And they come in every style you can imagine, from briefs and trunks to boxers.

Here are a few of our favorite Saxx on sale.

Vibe 2-Pack Boxer Brief Saxx On Sale

Saxx’s most popular style is on sale for up to 30 percent off. There are literally dozens of single-selection colors and designs of Vibe on sale to suit every taste, but this two-pack is just too good a deal for us to keep to ourselves. They’re made of moisture-wicking viscose, with a touch of spandex for stretch. And they feature an anti-roll band.

Get It: Save 19% on this 2-pack of Vibe Boxer Briefs ($46; was $57) at Saxx

Undercover Boxer Brief Saxx On Sale

Super-slim, super-soft, and totally breathable, these white boxer briefs are made to fit like a second skin. Mostly cotton, these might be the most comfortable underwear we’ve ever worn. Again, there are dozens of colors and prints available, but a grown man can’t go wrong with these tighty whities.

Get It: Save 29% the Undercover Boxer Briefs ($20; was $28) at Saxx

Undercover Brief Saxx on Sale

The classic style in a groundbreaking design. The black Undercover briefs are designed for subtlety and comfort, with moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties. They have the same cotton blend as the boxer briefs above, but we like the solid black colorway.

Get It: Save 29% on black Undercover Briefs ($24; was $17) at Saxx.

No matter what kind of underwear guy you are, there’s a pair of Saxx to suit your boys’ needs. They come in all kinds of colors and designs, from serious to fun. And an ton of them are on sale right now.

Get It: See all the Saxx on sale

