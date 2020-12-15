Health & Fitness

Your Vet Might Be Fat Shaming Your Dog. Here’s How to Get Your Pooch Healthy

Even your pup’s not immune to fat shaming. Some vets look down on overweight dogs, and are more likely to blame heavy owners for their pet’s pudginess, despite the fact dogs can have metabolic issues just like humans, a study published in International Journal of Obesity found.

Dogs’ dietary needs change as they get older, so selecting the right food—and appropriate amount—is key. Keep Fido in shape by taking him hiking, kayaking, or swimming (check out BringFido for a list of dog-friendly activities by region) or AllTrails, which lets you choose dog-friendly hiking destinations.

