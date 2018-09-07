Here’s How Vin Diesel Trains for His Action Movie Roles

Superstar actor Vin Diesel has built himself quite the career in Hollywood. He’s also built some of the biggest muscles. Diesel got the chance to show those off in two of the biggest releases of his career—xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and the next installment of the Fast & Furious series, Fast 8.

Diesel prepped hard for both films, showing off stunts, gym workouts, and teases from the productions, including of him filming the absurd dirtbike-on-water scene in the new xXx sequel. At nearly 50 years old—hard to believe based on his physique, but it’s true—the actor has amassed a huge following on social media over the years, which has helped make him one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

And while the actor told us how he builds his delts, biceps, and triceps—which you can try, too—he’s also shown off some of those moves on social media, as well. Diesel’s Furious 7 co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and former Men’s Fitness cover star Zac Efron like crushing their workouts on Instagram—as do these other jacked celebrity dudes—but Diesel does it with his own signature style.

Here are 11 times that Diesel went all-out in his workouts on Instagram:

11. Diesel getting in a nice dumbbell workout:

10. No days off for Vin—even on a holiday. Diesel blasts his back, biceps, and delts with a seated cable row:





9. Diesel doesn’t forget about getting a solid cardio workout in:





8. Diesel shows off his massive arms while doing a set of dips:

Want to blast your arms and get muscles like Vin? The actor told Men’s Fitness about the workout that gets him jacked enough to play Dom Toretto in the Fast & Furious series.





7. Diesel’s xXx character Xander Cage needs to look good without a shirt—here’s how Vin worked his abs for the film:





6. Vin is down with the midnight lifts:





5. Diesel builds power in his lats, biceps, and delts with a one-arm bent-over dumbbell row workout:

Try this 30-minute dumbbell workout routine from Men’s Fitness and build muscle in your upper body.





4. Vin getting ready for some back squats:

Read up on how to boost your back squat.





3. Diesel goes for another late-night workout and pumps his delts and traps with dumbbell lateral raises:

Build muscle with these moves from Men’s Fitness—the 30 best shoulder exercises of all time.





2. Diesel works on his delts and hits his core and triceps with a shoulder press:

Want to perfect your military press move? Here’s how to do the perfect shoulder press with the right technique from Men’s Fitness.





1. Diesel blasts his delts and traps with an upright barbell row:

Want to build up your shoulders like Vin? Try his workout that he detailed for Men’s Fitness and get big.





