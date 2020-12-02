2020 has been a tough year for competition. While the major sports leagues have been able to host games in “bubble locations” and empty stadiums, the same cannot be said for the grassroots contests. Endurance athletes have been left with very few opportunities to compete––save for a few virtual contests––and with pandemic-related restrictions closing or limiting gym operations, staying motivated has been a challenge.

However, a new competition will give CrossFit athletes 5,000 reasons to rekindle their competitive drive.

Following the success of their first event, the New York based men’s activewear label Ten Thousand and NYC’s WillyB CrossFit, are hosting another virtual CrossFit competition with a $5,000 purse. The concept is simple: CrossFitters of all skill levels will go head-to-head with some of the world’s best for a chance to win five grand (plus bragging rights).

To participate, athletes simply need to register online and wait till December 7, when WillyB Crossfit founder, and Ten Thousand core athlete, Jared Stein, will send out a video of his workout. Next, athletes need to make a video of themselves completing the workout and submit it by December 16.

The athlete with the best score will win a $5,000 purse from Ten Thousand, while the gym with the best combined score will win custom equipment from Samson Equipment.

“After COVID closed all of the gyms, I sent a group text to some other Ten Thousand athletes: ‘let’s all do the same workout tomorrow at 5:00 AM and whoever has the best score, wins,’” said Stein. “It was meant to be a way to keep us all connected, since we’re all spread around the country, as well as motivated and accountable for keeping up with our regimens. What started as a one-off, turned into a weekly thing, and then more and more people started getting in on it. And that’s when Keith [Nowak], Ten Thousand’s co-founder, caught wind of what we were doing.”

There is no entrance fee, qualifying round, or age restriction for the competition. But you’d better bring your A-game, the first contest had over 500 participants from over 20 different countries. This contest will also feature additional categories, including a women’s workout, as well as a separate prize for the gym with the best combined score.

“These WORK events are all about bringing people together,” said Stein. “Whether that’s giving individuals a chance to virtually go head-to-head with their friends and fellow athletes, or giving members of a gym a single goal to work towards as a team. That they can also win some serious cash and prizes in the process only sweetens the experience.”

