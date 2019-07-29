Grab A $50 Portable Shake Mixer For $4 At Vitagoods Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Any good workout needs a proper mix of diet and nutrition. You can spend all day working out at the gym and it would all be a giant waste if you don’t fuel your body with the right stuff. One of the best ways to provide your body with the fuel it needs? Shakes. Sure, you can buy premade shakes to make your workout a little more streamlined. But those aren’t truly customizable, and you miss out on making a shake that only contains what you need (and skips out on what you don’t like). To make the perfect shake, you don’t just need the right ingredients—you need a great mixer, too. Luckily, Vitagoods has an awesome blender at a truly insane price.

The FitMix Pro Portable Mixer is made to be used on the go. So while you can quite easily use it at home before you head out to the gym, this item is made for those that don’t have the time to spend at home or for anyone that likes to head to the gym right after leaving the office. It’s compact enough to bring on the go but also made to work on-the-go without worry about it breaking.

As the FitMix Pro Portable Mixer is also battery-powered, so it’s totally portable. It can be plugged in to any USB port, so charging at work or in the car is fast and easy. This will also save you the problem of having to buy batteries over and over again. Just plug it in and it’s ready to go.

It might be small, but it sure is mighty. The FitMix is built with a motor that runs at 8,000 RPMs. This will guarantee that the shake is going to be smooth and lump-free. The shake will also be ready to go in 30 seconds or less. No need for a large shaker plugged into the wall or for a manual shaker that might leave you with unwanted fruit and vegetable bits and pieces. It’s also super easy to clean.

The mixer typically runs at $50. Right now, you can find it for $20 at both Vitagoods and on Amazon. But Vitagoods is dropping the price even more. Be sure to use coupon code FITMIXUSBA40 to drop the overall price to $4.

At $20, the FitMix would be a great steal. But for $4, it would be a crime to let it sell out. So take advantage of it before it goes away.

