Walk Taller and Exude Confidence With These 3 Simple Tips  

This article was produced in partnership with Tecovas

Every year in the United States, the self-help book industry generates over $10 billion in annual sales. It’s a lucrative business based on the simple premise that someone else has life figured out, and we’re willing to pay a premium for their secrets. The genre may be known as self-help, but most readers aren’t interested in that; they’re simply searching for someone to make their life easy.

What I’m about to say may contradict a billion-dollar industry, but the reality is there are no secrets, no hacks, and no shortcuts. In fact, nobody has life figured out—least of all, me. As a former recon marine, scout sniper, and retired US Navy SEAL Officer, I’ve learned first-hand that being a better man and learning to walk taller is not easy, but it is straightforward. It requires dedication and hard work, not secrets.

I call this the Everyday Warrior concept—a no-hack, practical approach to living a fulfilling life built on a foundation of impact and purpose. To kickstart your journey, I suggest following these three essential tips—prioritizing your health, learning to listen, and dressing the part. Learn to master that trio and you’ll be walking taller and more confident—not because you’ve unlocked some hidden secret, but because you’ve earned that confidence through hard work.

1. Prioritize Your Health for Long-term Dividends

It’s no secret that regular exercise and a healthy diet are the cornerstones of maintaining physical, mental, and spiritual fitness. Your health is a top priority, but your lifestyle impacts more than just your own biometrics. It affects your whole family. When you model healthy behavior by treating self-care more like a lifestyle instead of a chore, active living and healthy eating will no longer just be what your family does, it’ll be part of who they are.

Instead of family time revolving around electronic devices, get outside with your kids. Find local trails for hiking and mountain biking, or play sports. It’ll naturally grow your bond as a family and instill confidence within your children, too.

2. Listen Before You Speak

Here’s a simple rule: Talk less and listen more. The most confident men in the world don’t show off or talk loudly, they don’t dominate the conversation, and they don’t search for validation in the approval of others. They’re comfortable with who they are and have nothing to prove.

In social situations, this means prioritizing quality conversations with a select few. You’ll notice confident men actively listen to what individuals are saying, then ask engaging follow-up questions, rather than bragging about themselves. True leaders not only understand the power of listening—they live by it.

Learn to listen and people will respect you; they’ll see you as a man who is trustworthy and reliable. Perfecting this skill takes time and energy, but you’ll begin seeing positive results immediately.

3. Dress the Part

When you dress well, you feel good, and when you feel good, you walk just a little taller. Let’s be honest, have you ever seen a well-dressed man who didn’t exude confidence? I sure haven’t. It’s not about wearing expensive designer brands or chasing trends; it’s about being yourself and wearing what makes you feel good.

That may be a well-tailored suit and French cuffs for some people, whereas others feel their best wearing dark-wash jeans, a clean T-shirt, and a pair of perfectly broken-in Tecovas cowboy boots. Dressing the part may help you stand a little taller, but the confidence is all you.

