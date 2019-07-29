Strengthen Your Upper Body With The Gold’s Gym Power Tower for Just $100

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Thanks to the bodybuilding documentary Pumping Iron and its connection to Arnold Schwarzenneger, Gold’s Gym became one of the most well-known gyms in the world. So popular, in fact, that the brand has now entered into the world of home-based gym equipment. And right now, exclusively at Walmart, you can buy the Gold’s Gym Power Tower for an awesome price.

The Gold’s Gym Power Tower is designed to be easy to set up, right from opening the box! Immediately after setup, you can get started on the workouts, starting with the Vertical Knee Raise. The raise is to build up your core and put you on the path to a six-pack. Next, be sure to get the chest, tricep and shoulder muscles working with the built-in Push-Up station.

Build up your arm muscles with pull-ups or chin-ups and work your way into a Schwarzenegger-physique with the Multi-Grip Pull Up Station. Finally, head to the Dip Station, where the triceps, chest, and shoulder muscles will be molded into super tight coils. The Power Tower is designed to work the core and upper body muscles, all in the privacy of your own home. The vinyl padding on the captain’s chair and armrests add comfort, as well as make cleaning up easy.

If the Gold’s Gym Power Tower multifaceted design isn’t enough to convince you to take your workouts home with you, maybe the word of some others would do so. 87% of over 600 Walmart reviewers gave the Power Tower 4 stars and higher. Many note how sturdy it is, and how rigorous each workout feels. The comfort of use, the multi-faceted design, and the ease of use and set up make this a beloved item to hundreds of reviewers. Plus, for just $100, there’s absolutely nothing to lose.

Get It: Pick Up the Gold’s Gym Power Tower ($100; was $149) exclusively at Walmart.

