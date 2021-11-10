Want Better Sleep? Look to the Sky

We all know getting the proper amount of sleep is vital to maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. This is why we obsess over finding the perfect mattress, those soft but firm pillows and all of the other comforts that we believe improve our sleeping health (looking at you, weighted blanket). But no matter what products you invest in, sometimes you just need a little extra help catching up on those valuable zzz’s. This is where Sky Wellness™ steps in to lend you a helping hand.

From CBD Oil Drops to Gummies, Skincare and Topicals, Sky Wellness™ premium CBD products are designed to make you FEEL Better. Known as the Feelings and Flavors CBD Company, Sky Wellness™ formulates its products to help people and their animals incorporate CBD into their overall wellness regimens. One of the keys to feeling better and an overall better sense of wellness? A good night’s sleep. Check out some of the Sky Wellness™ must-haves to recharge your mind and body, tackling everyday refreshed and alert.

Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Oil Drops

Available in 500mg and 1000mg CBD dosage options, the cooling sensation of Sky Wellness spearmint-flavored CBD oil drops is just what you need to unwind your mind, relax your body and dive into a gratifying and restful sleep. This customer favorite has been formulated with CBN — the cannabinoid known for aiding sleep — and also contains melatonin which is well known to help support healthy sleep habits and is commonly used for insomnia. Ideal to take 30-60 minutes before bed time to ensure a great night’s sleep.

[starting at $54.99; skywellness.com]

Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Softgels

Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Softgels

These CBD softgels are easy to take anywhere and also contain CBN and that added boost of melatonin. They come in 125mg to 750mg CBD dosages, and are just what you need to kiss those endless nights of tossing and turning goodbye.

[starting at $11.99; skywellness.com]

Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Gummies

Available in blueberry vanilla flavor, these gummies are not only delicious, but they are power packed with 25mg of CBD, plus CBN and melatonin with 5 and 30 count options available. Getting a good night’s sleep just got tastier!

[starting at $11.99; skywellness.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!