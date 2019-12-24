While playing Captain America, Chris Evans had some incredible scenes over the last decade. Whether he was summoning the Avengers in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame or chasing Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, plenty of them have stood the test of time. But the most memorable might be the elevator fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In fact, it’s one of the best fight sequences of all time. In case you need a refresher, here’s a look at the scene:

Recently, some footage of Evans training for it surfaced online—and since the decade is about to end, we thought it would be a good time to spotlight it, especially since Evans told Men’s Journal that working on The Winter Soldier was his favorite Marvel experience.

“I have soft spots for different reasons,” Evans said. “I’d say Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It was [my] first time working with the Russos. Winter Soldier was the first one where I felt like I had my feet on the ground, and actually started to understand the character. I really liked that story, the cast, [and] the Russo brothers… I’ll say Winter Soldier.”

Here are a few looks at how Evans trained and rehearsed for that elevator battle:

When the ever polite @ChrisEvans stops while doing the lift fight scene in The Winter Soldier because he hit someone with his elbow “Wait, sorry, you caught an elbow. That could not have felt good”. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/UOXMctFfIT — Chris Evans Forum 🎬🧢 (@ChrisEvansForum) September 28, 2018

