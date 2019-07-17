Very few exercise enthusiasts and gym rats can imagine doing 1,000 burpees in a row, let alone 4,689. Yet that’s exactly what Army ROTC Cadet Bryan Abell accomplished on July 7 in Milford, MI, when he set the Guinness World Record for the most chest-to-ground burpees performed in 12 hours.

The chest-to-ground burpee starts in a standing position, with Abell entering a squat before pushing down to the floor, where the legs fully extend backward and the arms fully extend to the sides. Then, Abell brings his arms back in, pushes up, and returns to a standing positon. Abell had two witnesses present to verify the burpees for Guinness, and one of them, per Guinness’ instructions, was a certified fitness professional.

Abell’s thrust-squat marathon wasn’t just for the world record, which is still in the process of being verified by Guinness—Abell was also raising money for active and retired military service members and their families through his Stronger Warrior Foundation, who fell short of his fundraising goal but managed to raise over $2,200.

One goal Abell pushed beyond was his burpee count—he anticipated 4,500 burpees, but when the number came, he knocked out 189 more. For his event, Burpees for a Purpose, he trained for six weeks, performing about 1,500 burpees each day. You can watch a short clip of Abell earning his world record below:

Bryan Abell from Michigan breaks the Guinness World Record for the most burpees in one day with 4,689 burpees in 12 hours pic.twitter.com/U88o50l0hc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 11, 2019

Abell said he would return to defend his title should anyone beat his record. Though the fundraiser is over, those interested in donating to Abell’s cause can still do so through his Facebook event.