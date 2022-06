1. Hiking

“You’re going to work your lower body in a way you’ll never be able to at the gym,” explains trainer Mike Donavanik, C.S.C.S. Between the constant incline (or decline if you’re headed back down the hill), varied steps, and backpack weighing you down, the leg and cardiovascular workout equate to a huge caloric burn.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 120 minutes

