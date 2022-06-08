20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

10. Hockey

Apart from missing teeth, hockey players are known for their chiseled bodies. It’s no surprise why. “When you play hockey, it’s like you’re in a squat for the entire game,” Donavanik says. “Plus, unlike running, you need to push out laterally, so you’re getting a ton of glute, quad, and hamstring activation that you would never get in the gym.” Fire up those muscles—the biggest ones in your body—and you’ll burn more calories than you’ll know what to do with.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 75 minutes

