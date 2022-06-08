20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

12. Standup Paddleboarding

SUP builds core strength, balance, and rotational power while improving proprioception. Some have called it the closest man can come to walking on water. Like swimming and other paddle sports, the rate of calorie burn depends largely on effort. If you’re out for a leisurely paddle to spot marine life and enjoy some time on the water, the burn rate will be slower than a paddle involving interval training, choppy seas, or paddling against the wind. Any of those factors can double the burn rate.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 120 minutes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!