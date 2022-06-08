20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

13. Yard work

Rather than move weights around an air-conditioned gym, do double duty with your workout and mulch your yard or do some landscaping? Pulling weeds and raking leaves is the equivalent of moderate exercise; and moving rocks, installing shrubs, and hauling dirt are on par with serious strength training. Unlike most two-dimensional lifts in the gym, yardwork is a better workout since it requires moving in all three planes of motion.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 110 minutes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!