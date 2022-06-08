20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

14. Golf

Don’t laugh. Walking 18 holes—not using a golf cart—is equivalent to traveling 3.5 miles. Since most weekend warriors require far more than the 65 to 75 strokes per round professionals take, hackers burn more calories. They also walk farther in search of errant shots. An average round takes four hours, more than enough time to burn 1,000 calories.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 180 minutes.

