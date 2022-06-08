20 Ways to Burn 1,000 Calories and Not Even Realize It

15. Pickleball

Sure, there’s less running involved than in tennis, but pickleball is a sport of constant motion, quick reflexes, and short bursts of energy requiring upwards of 5,000 steps per hour. You’ll burn more energy playing outside than in air-conditioned gyms, but either version of this fast-growing sport is an underrated means to burn calories.

Time to burn 1,000 calories: at least 115 minutes.

